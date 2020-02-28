L'Audiència de Barcelona ratifica que negar un lloguer social no pot impedir un desnonament

L'Audiència de Barcelona ha ratificat que negar un lloguer social no pot impedir l'inici dels tràmits per desnonar els inquilins, tal com ja van apuntar diversos magistrats i juristes quan es va aprovar la nova normativa de la Generalitat en matèria d'habitatge. Amb aquesta decisió, el tribunal tomba una de les principals mesures incloses en el decret de l'habitatge aprovat per la Generalitat el passat mes de gener. L'acord, fet públic avui, conclou que l'incompliment d'aquesta obligació legal ha de comportar una sanció administrativa, però no pot implicar paralitzar una demanda de desnonament.



Els magistrats de les seccions civils de l'Audiència de Barcelona es van reunir la setmana passada per unificar els seus criteris respecte al nou decret, que estableix que els grans tenidors han d'oferir un lloguer social a les famílies vulnerables abans d'iniciar el procés de desnonament.

L'acord dels jutges, pres de forma unànime, avala de facto el procediment de desnonament actiu contra les famílies del Bloc Llavors. La propietat de l'edifici, el fons d'inversió Vauras Investment, es nega a oferir l'opció de lloguer social a les famílies afectades i els veïns havien aconseguit aturar diversos intents de desnonament.

Aquest dimarts, però la jutgessa va tornar a dictar ordre de desnonament amb data oberta per les properes dues setmanes. Una vintena d'activistes van ocupar les oficines del fons inversor per protestar-hi en contra i demanar-ne l'anul·lació. El Bloc Llavors compta amb sis pisos ocupats des de l'agost de 2017 i dos més des del gener de 2019.