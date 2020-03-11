Estàs llegint: L'Ertzaintza busca el marit d'una dona assassinada al costat de la seva filla a Abanto com a pressumpte autor del crim

L'Ertzaintza busca el marit d'una dona assassinada al costat de la seva filla a Abanto com a pressumpte autor del crim

Dues dones han estat localitzades mortes aquest dimecres al matí a Abanto amb ferides d'arma blanca

Dos agentes de la Ertzaintza en las inmediaciones de la vivienda en la que han sido halladas muertas con signos de criminalidad dos mujeres | EP
Dos agents de l'Ertzaintza a las immediacions de la vivienda en la qual s'han trobat mortes amb signes de criminalitat dues dones. | EP

bilbao

europa press

Dues dones que són mare i filla han estat localitzades mortes en un habitatge en el municipi biscaí d'Abanto amb indicis de criminalitat. L'Ertzaintza busca al marit de la dona com a presumpte autor del doble crim, segons han informat a Europa Press fonts de la recerca.

Al voltant d'un quart de tres de la tarda s'ha rebut l'avís que s'havia localitzat a dues dones mortes dins d'un habitatge amb ferides d'arma blanca.

La Policia autonòmica basca treballa amb la hipòtesi que ha estat el marit i pare de les víctimes el que ha comès el crim i tracta de localitzar-lo.

En cas de confirmar-se com un cas de violència masclista, el nombre de dones assassinades a l'Estat per violència masclista ascendiria a 16 el 2020 i a 1.049 des de 2003.

