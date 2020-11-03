L'exsecretari general de CCOO Joan Carles Gallego serà el número dos dels comuns a les eleccions

En Comú Podem tindrà l'antic dirigent sindical Joan Carles Gallego com a número dos de la candidatura per a les eleccions al Parlament del proper 14 de febrer. Gallego, que va ser secretari general de CCOO de Catalunya entre desembre de 2008 i abril de 2017, anirà just darrere de Jéssica Albiach, que fa mesos ja va ser ratificada com a cap de llista i presidenciable de la formació.



Catedràtic d'economia, professor d'institut i de la Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB), Gallego té un perfil marcadament crític amb l'independentisme. De 66 anys, segons fonts dels comuns citades per Europa Press -l'agència ha avançat la notícia- la tria de l'antic sindicalista respon a la voluntat d'apostar per l'experiència en l'àmbit econòmic. "El fitxatge de Gallego reforça la candidatura en el pla econòmic, especialment rellevant en la crisi que es deriva de la pandèmia i amb la reindustrialització i la transició ecològica com a dos dels grans reptes dels propers anys", assenyalen les mateixes fonts.



En els anteriors comicis al Parlament, celebrats el 21 de desembre de 2017, Gallego ja va formar part de la candidatura -aleshores sota el nom de Catalunya en Comú Podem-, tot i que en un lloc simbòlic. La formació d'esquerres compta actualment amb vuit diputats al Parlament i les enquestes li preveuen un estancament que, en tot cas, podria traduir-se en el guany d'un escó a la cambra.

