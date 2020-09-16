L'ONU reitera a l'Estat que alliberi els presos polítics

barcelona
El Grup de Treball sobre la Detenció Arbitrària de l'Organització de les Nacions Unides (ONU) ha reiterat en un nou informe la demanda a l'Estat espanyol perquè alliberi els presos polítics. En el document, el grup constata que Espanya no ha implementat la recomanació emesa fa uns mesos, on denunciava l’empresonament i demanava la llibertat dels presos, l'inici d'una investigació independent i indemnitzacions per la presó preventiva. L'any passat, aquest grup va emetre 85 dictàmens sobre la detenció de 171 persones en 42 països, dels quals l'Estat espanyol és l'únic que és membre de la Unió Europea.
En el nou document, l'ens rebutja revisar la recomanació, una petició expressada pel Govern espanyol per considerar que era "arbitrària" i posar en dubte la "imparcialitat" i "independència" dels experts que la van adoptar. Segons l'executiu de Pedro Sánchez la resolució contenia "errades i distorsions". El grup la manté perquè ha arribat a la conclusió que van respectar la metodologia habitual, i recorda que només reconsidera les seves opinions en "circumstàncies excepcionals" i si s'aporten fets "completament nous" o desconeguts del cas.
Incompliment reiterat de l'Estat
El conseller d'Acció Exterior, Bernat Solé, ha afirmat que "no s'entén aquest incompliment reiterat" de l'Estat, que posa "en qüestió la seva qualitat democràtica". El conseller ha dit que el grup de l'ONU "ha reiterat en més d'una ocasió que l'Estat ha vulnerat els drets fonamentals". "Cal complir amb els dictàmens i posicionaments dels organismes internacionals", ha insistit Solé.
Les resolucions, emeses abans de la sentència per l'1 d'octubre, demanaven l'alliberament de Jordi Sánchez, Jordi Cuixart, Oriol Junqueras, Joaquim Forn, Josep Rull, Raül Romeva i Dolors Bassa, i van ser fruit de la iniciativa de les seves defenses i impulsades per l’Assemblea Nacional Catalana i Òmnium Cultural el 2018.
