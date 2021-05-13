Les persones d'entre 40 i 49 anys es vacunaran a meitats de juny i els menors de 40 al juliol

Salut calcula que començarà a vacunar la franja 40-49 a meitats de juny o fins i tot abans i els menors de 40 al juliol. Així ho ha afirmat la sotsdirectora general de Promoció de la Salut, Carmen Cabezas, en declaracions a Rac1. També ha dit que a partir de dilluns que ve es reprendrà la immunització d'aquelles persones de col·lectius essencials, com ara mestres, que encara no han rebut primera dosi. D'altra banda, la responsable ha indicat que tan bon punt hi hagi una decisió sobre com s'ha de completar la pauta de vacunació a les persones menors de seixanta que van rebre una primera dosi d'AstraZenca es programaran les cites.

D'altra banda, la velocitat de propagació de la Covid-19 a Catalunya, l'Rt, baixa a 0,84, una centèsima menys, mentre que el risc de rebrot baixa a 191 (-4), segons el darrer balanç del Departament de Salut. En paral·lel, la incidència a 14 dies igualment disminueix i passa de 231,74 a 227,66. S'han declarat 1.011 nous casos confirmats per PCR o TA, amb un total de 615.750. El 4,82% de les proves de la darrera setmana ha donat positiu. S'ha informat de 18 noves morts, amb un total de 22.046 defuncions en tota la pandèmia. Hi ha 1.227 pacients ingressats als hospitals, 54 menys que en el balanç anterior, i 410 persones a l'UCI, 13 menys que fa 24 hores. Aquesta xifra d'ingressats a l'UCI no era tan baixa des del 28 de març, quan hi havia 403 crítics.