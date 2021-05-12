La millora de la situació epidemiològica a Catalunya comença a traslladar-se de manera clara als hospitals, on el volum de pacients ingressats amb Covid baixa acceleradament. Segons les darreres dades del Departament de Salut, ara mateix hi ha 1.281 pacients Covid als hospitals, 73 menys que en el balanç anterior. Des del 17 d'octubre que els hospitals catalans no tenien menys de 1.300 ingressats amb coronavirus, és a dir, des de fa gairebé set mesos. També van a la baixa els malalts crítics, que ara són 423, 19 menys que dimarts i el nivell més baix des del 2 d'abril.



Pel que fa a la resta de dades, la velocitat de propagació o taxa Rt es manté en 0,85, el que suposa que l'epidèmia està en decreixement. El risc de rebrot cau sis punts i ara està en 195. Feia gairebé dos mesos que no queia per sota dels 200, el llindar que indica que el risc de rebrot passar a ser molt elevat. La incidència de casos acumulada a 14 dies per 100.000 habitants ha baixat de 236 a 231, mentre que les darreres 24 hores se n'han confirmat 920 de nous. La darrera setmana amb dades definitives -del 2 al 8 de maig- ha registrat una mitjana diària inferior als 1.100 contagis.

Per segon dia consecutiu la positivitat de les proves es trobar per sota del 5% -en concret el 4,91%-, el nivell que fixa l'OMS per tenir l'epidèmia sota control. El total de morts arriba als 22.028, després que se n'hagin comunicat sis més, mentre que la vacunació segueix avançant i ara ja hi ha el 28,7% dels catalans que han rebut la primera dosi (el 12,9% han completat la pauta). Ja hi ha gairebé el 40% del grup d'entre 70 i 79 anys amb la doble dosi -més del 86% amb la primera-, mentre que més del 70% dels que en tenen entre 60 i 69 ja han rebut la primera vacuna. Finalment, el 10% dels que estan entre els 50 i els 59 ja tenen la dosi inicial.

