El mateix dia que el Govern espanyol ha anunciat que gran part de Catalunya passa a la fase 1 -exceptuant Barcelona i l'àrea metropolitana, que continuen a la fase 0-, les víctimes mortals es mantenen en la franja més baixa des dels inicis de la pandèmia a Catalunya. Aquest dijous les funeràries han registrat 37 morts, segons ha indicat el Departament de Salut, el mateix nombre que aquest dijous, el que representa la xifra més baixa des del 19 de març. Des que Salut va ordenar que les dades de difunts les proporcionessin les funeràries,fa més de quatre setmanes, els dies amb menys defuncions havien estat el passat 10 de maig (51), el 2 de maig (51) i el 6 de maig (46). D'altra banda, els nous contagis es redueixen a la meitat respecte a aquest dijous amb 499 casos positius, fet que desaccelera el ritme en comparació a les darreres jornades.

Aquest dijous s'havien registrat 938 nous positius, interrompent la tendència a la baixa de les últimes jornades. Amb la xifra d'avui es recupera la desacceleració, però encara no s'arriba als nivells de dimecres (322) o dimarts (379). En total, hi ha un total de 63.114 casos positius de coronavirus a Catalunya, tot i que hi ha 193.596 més qualificats com a "sospitosos". També continua el descens de persones ingressades a les UCI, que actualment està a 301, 33 menys que ahir (334). Pel que fa a les residències de gent gran, un total de 13.073 persones han estat confirmades com a positius de coronavirus i 35.703 són casos sospitosos.

L'Estat espanyol baixa el repunt de morts diàries amb 138 defuncions per coronavirus en les últimes 24 hores, 79 menys que aquest dijous (217), segons ha informat aquest divendres el Ministeri de Sanitat. D'altra banda, continua el repunt de nous positius: avui s'han registrat 549 nous positius confirmats per PCR, 43 més que ahir (506). S'han produït 346 hospitalitzacions, 16 més que dijous, i 29 ingressos en UCI, els mateixos que ahir. Pel que fa als curats, s'han resolt 1.409 infeccions en les últimes 24 hores, 1.142 menys que fa 24 hores. En total, des que va començar la pandèmia s'han registrat 230.183 casos confirmats a través de tests i 27.459 defuncions.

