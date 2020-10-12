La manifestació antifeixista aplega un miler de persones que proven d'arribar a la seu de Vox Barcelona

La manifestació antifeixista de Barcelona convocada per la plataforma Som Antifeixistes ha acabat als volts de les dues del migdia amb una assistència d'un miler de persones, tot i que la Guàrdia Urbana rebaixa la xifra a tres-centres. La protesta ha arrancat a les 11 del matí a la plaça Lesseps i ha acabat al mateix lloc. La manifestació s'ha desplaçat cap a Sarrià-Sant Gervasi per arribar a la seu de Vox Barcelona i al Club Empel, un club social de la ultradreta, però un cordó policial ho ha impedit.

La marxa ha tornat a plaça Lesseps on s'ha desconvocat quan faltaven pocs minuts per a les dues del migdia. Agents de les unitats d'antidisturbis dels Mossos d'Esquadra han identificat i registrat alguns manifestants.

A la capçalera de la manifestació s'hi ha portat una pancarta amb el lema 'l'antifeixisme és cosa de totes'.



Ultres espanyolistes celebren el 12-O a Colom

Per altra banda, desenes de persones —unes 400, segons la Guàrdia Urbana— s'han concentrat aquest dilluns 12 d'octubre al monument a Cristòfor Colom de Barcelona per celebrar la Hispanitat. Ho han fet convocats per Vox i l'entitat Somatemps, que han organitzat una ofrena a la verge del Pilar als peus del monument. Hi ha hagut manifestants amb simbologia franquista i nazi que han realitzat un acte paral·lel al costat oposat del monument en què han clamat per l'absolució dels assaltants al Centre Cultural Blanquerna de Madrid. Els ha citat el Front Nacional Identitari, que s'hi ha fet present amb banderes clamant pel "nacionalsocialisme identitari".

L'acte de Vox i Somatemps ha començat amb la benedicció d'una imatge de la marededéu per part d'un sacerdot, que l'ha reivindicada com a "fundadora d'Espanya". Seguidament, diverses persones —entre elles el diputat de Vox al Congrés Ignacio Garriga i l'eurodiputat Jorge Buxadé— han dipositat flors grogues i vermelles a les escales per formar la bandera espanyola.

En declaracions a la premsa, Garriga ha assegurat que és "especialment important" celebrar el 12 d'octubre a Barcelona perquè l'independentisme ha intentat desposseir la població "de la Catalunya espanyola". "Durant 40 anys han permès que els separatistes ens assenyalin, agredeixin i diguin que no podem sortir orgullosos amb les nostres banderes", ha afirmat.