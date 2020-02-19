Més de 600 persones han estat represaliades durant el darrer mig any a Catalunya

Més de 600 persones han estat represaliades els darrers sis mesos en el marc de les mobilitzacions independentistes, segons un recompte de l'organització antirepressiva Alerta Solidària. Entre totes elles, hi ha les 211 citacions per declarar per les mobilitzacions del Tsunami Democràtic l'11 i 13 de novembre a la Jonquera i Salt, on 12 persones van ser imputades a Perpinyà pel tall a El Pertús. Aquestes se sumen a les 61 persones citades a declarar al jutjat número 3 de Girona, i les 138 citacions del jutjat 4 de Figueres sota secret de sumari.

A més, durant els dies posteriors a la sentència del Procés, 240 persones van ser detingudes, 30 posades en presó preventiva, de les quals vuit segueixen empresonades o han estat deportades. A totes aquestes, Alerta també suma les noves imputacions: 92 pels talls a la C17 a Granollers i a la N340 a les Terres de l'Ebre, tres citacions a Girona pels talls de l'AVE, a més d'altres citacions a Reus, Mataró i més municipis per diverses mobilitzacions.



En total, 350 persones que s'afegeixen a les represaliades a causa de les convocatòries del Tsunami: "I aquestes se sumen als centenars d'imputacions per mobilitzacions precedents com les diverses vagues generals, les mobilitzacions contra la visita de la monarquia espanyola o del darrer Consell de ministres espanyol celebrat a Barcelona", expliquen.

Alerta considera que aquest volum de repressió "evidencia la clamorosa diferència d'actuació quan es tracta de reprimir mobilitzacions independentistes o, per contra, accions amb violència contra les persones dels grups unionistes i feixistes espanyols". Creu que aquesta escalada repressiva es deu a "l'increment del nivell de protesta" i el que "l'impacte" generat en "l'establishment espanyol": "No preocupa tant que siguem més o menys gent, sovint centenars de milers, els que ens manifestem periòdicament com en les diferents Diades Nacionals, sinó que s’impulsin mobilitzacions diferents a les tradicionals", afirmen.