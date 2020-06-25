Millet entra a la presó per complir la condemna del cas Palau, 11 anys després que esclatés

L'expresident del Palau de la Música Fèlix Millet ha ingressat a la presó de Brians 2, a Sant Esteve Sesrovires (Baix Llobregat) aquest dijous poc abans de les set de la tarda, quan es complia el termini màxim per entrar al centre penitenciari per complir la pena de nou anys i vuit mesos que se li va imposar per l'espoli de la institució cultural. El durant dècades factòtum del Palau de la Música començarà a complir la pena quan han passat onze anys des de l'esclat del cas.



Hores abans que ho fes Millet també havia entrat a presó l'extresorer de CDC Daniel Osàcar, en el seu cas condemnat a tres anys i mig, mentre que dilluns va fer-ho l'exdirector administratiu del Palau de la Música Jordi Montull, antiga mà dreta de Millet. L'Audiència de Barcelona ha desestimat la petició de les defenses d'Osàcar i Millet de suspendre l'ingrés a presó dels seus clients mentre es tramiten els indults que han sol·licitat al Govern espanyol.

El tribunal ha considerat que les malalties que al·leguen les defenses d'Osàcar i Millet no són un impediment per al seu ingrés a la presó i han reiterat que no hi ha cap base per afirmar que corrin "risc vital" per la seva estada en un centre penitenciari. Sobre la petició d'Osàcar de no ingressar fins que es resolgui l'indult, l'Audiència considera que tenint en compte la durada de la pena imposada, "la previsible demora en la tramitació i resolució no donaria lloc al fet que l'eventual indult es concedís quan ja s'ha complert la pena".



El 2017 l'Audiència de Barcelona va condemnar Millet a 9 anys i 8 mesos de presó, Jordi Montull, a 7 anys, sis mesos i 15 dies; i Daniel Osàcar, a 3 anys i mig, per malversació, apropiació indeguda, tràfic d’influències, falsificació en document mercantil, falsedat comptable i blanqueig de capitals. Fa un parell de mesos, el Tribunal Suprem va confirmar la sentència.

