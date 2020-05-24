El nombre de nous contagis confirmats a Catalunya toca fons amb només 24 casos

barcelona
La xifra de nous contagis de coronavirus a Catalunya ha tocat fons en les últimes hores, amb 24 casos nous diagnosticats aquest dissabte. Això suposa una gran davallada en comparació amb el dia anterior, quan se'n van notificar més de 700, tot i que no necessàriament d'un sol dia. La xifra se situa a nivells similars a les de l'inici de la pandèmia. El total ascendeix a 64.818 positius acumulats, segons les dades proporcionades per Salut. D'altra banda, hi ha 222.599 casos possibles, no comprovats amb prova PCR.
Pel que fa als morts, segueix la tendència dels últims dies, amb 35 defuncions en les últimes hores, una més que divendres. El total de morts al Principat ascendeix a 11.835, segons les noves dades proporcionades per Salut. D'aquestes, 6.613 han mort a un hospital, 3.926 a una residència i 774 al domicili. Segueix la tendència a la baixa dels pacients de gravetat ingressats a la UCI, que són 210.
Pel que fa a l'Estat espanyol, el Ministeri de Sanitat va informar aquest dissabte de 48 morts per coronavirus en les últimes 24 hores, 8 menys que aquest divendres (56) i 361 nous positius confirmats per PCR, 85 menys (344). Les dades fetes públiques pel Ministeri de Sanitat assenyalen que hi pot haver desajustos respecte a les anteriors perquè les comunitats estan "depurant" les seves dades. Així, en comparació amb les dades de divendres, hi ha hagut 466 nous contagis i 50 morts.
