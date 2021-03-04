Òmnium i l'ANC es mobilitzaran contra la visita del rei a la Seat aquest divendres

Òmnium Cultural i l'Assemblea Nacional Catalana (ANC) han convocat una concentració de rebuig a Felip VI en la visita que el monarca farà aquest divendres al matí a la planta de Seat, a Martorell, acompanyat del president del Govern espanyol, Pedro Sánchez. Les entitats han anunciat accions a partir de les 9:30h en diferents ponts que rodegen el complex industrial amb el clam "Catalunya no té rei". D'altra banda, els CDR també han cridat a la protesta amb el lema "Tombem el règim".

Concretament, les concentracions d'ANC i Òmnium s'han convocat al pont de la plaça 19, per sobre de l'AP-7; a l'avinguda Can Cases del barri de la Creu de Martorell; o al pont sobre l'A-2 a l'avinguda ca n'Amat de Martorell. En una piulada a Twitter, els CDR convoquen a les 9:00h a la plaça Joan Serrats de Martorell, a 1,5 km de la fàbrica, i apunten que "els capitostos del règim" pretenen tractar Catalunya "com a colònia una vegada més". Per això demanen donar al rei i a Sánchez "la rebuda que mereixen" amb un crit "per la llibertat d'expressió, les represaliades i la República".

La visita del monarca i del president del govern espanyol s'havia de fer el desembre però es va ajornar per la quarantena de Sánchez després d'haver-se reunit amb Emmanuel Macron, que va donar positiu per Covid-19. L'acte protocolari dels dos mandataris es produeix en un moment de fricció entre la monarquia i el soci de coalició del PSOE, Podemos, pels escàndols financers que rodegen el pare del rei, Joan Carles I de Borbó. Precisament, Sánchez va manifestar la setmana passada sentir incomoditat per les "actituds incíviques" de l'exmonarca, de les quals va desvincular el regent actual.