Oriol Soler considera l''operació Volhov' una excusa per poder accedir als mòbils i telèfons personals dels investigats

barcelona
L'editor Oriol Soler ha assegurat que l'operació Volhov contra l'independentisme català és "una excusa" per poder accedir als mòbils, telèfons i informació personal de tots els detinguts. En una entrevista a Catalunya Ràdio, Soler, un dels vuit detinguts el dimecres passat en el marc de l'operació de la Guàrdia Civil, ha remarcat que "la raó de fons" del procediment era la necessitat per part del cos policial de "fitxar gent que tenien pendent" i tenir informació "per a accions futures".
"Es van inventar una operació sense escrúpols, ni rigor, ni fonament per poder tenir el meu compte de Gmail dels últims 12 anys, el meu correu, calendari, fotos, Excels de l'empresa... Tota la meva vida se la van endur, i abans no la tenien", ha explicat l'empresari vinculat a ERC.
Soler, que ha qualificat l'operació de "delirant", ha negat haver comès cap delicte de malversació de fons públics, del que se l'acusa, i ha assegurat que la cooperativa de la que forma part té totes les aportacions públiques auditades i en regla. A més, ha apuntat que durant l'operació la Guardia Civil no va arribar a anar a l'empresa, fet que veu com "la prova definitiva".
L'editor també ha criticat que es bategés l'operació amb el nom d'una batalla de la Segona Guerra Mundial guanyada per la División Azul contra l'exèrcit soviètic i ha assegurat que demostra que el cos policial actua "amb total impunitat".
