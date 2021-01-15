La pandèmia manté un creixement sostingut a Catalunya amb 509 pacients a les UCI i una Rt d'1,35

Els principals indicadors de la pandèmia es mantenen perillosament a l'alça el mateix dia que el Govern ha de decidir si ajorna o no les eleccions del 14 de febrer a causa de la pandèmia. La pressió assistencial continua cada cop més tensionada amb més de 500 ingressats a les UCI, i el risc de rebrot i la Rt augmenten, allunyant-se dels mínims fixats per la Generalitat. En concret, aquest divendres el Departament de Salut ha comptabilitzat 509 pacients a les UCI, 12 més que aquest dijous. També s'han registrat 2.532 pacients als hospitals amb Covid-19, 9 menys que fa 24 hores. D'altra banda, el risc de rebrot ha creuat la barrera dels 700 per segon dia consecutiu i ha pujat fins 742 punts, 46 més que ahir. Cal recordar que per considerar que el risc de rebrot és "molt elevat" s'ha de superar el llindar de 200 punts.

La velocitat de propagació de la covid-19 (l'Rt) també continua en creixement i arriba a 1,35 aquest divendres, tres centèsimes més que fa 24 hores. Segons aquesta dada, cada 100 positius de Covid-19 transmeten la malaltia a 135 persones més, el que indica que el virus està en expansió. En aquest sentit, aquest divendres s'han declarat 4.216 nous casos confirmats per PCR o TA. S'estan encadenant més de 10 dies amb més de 4.000 positius diaris, molt per damunt dels 1.000 fixats pel Departament de Salut per avançar cap a la normalització de la vida social i econòmica.

En conseqüència de l'augment d'aquests inidicadors, la incidència a 14 dies per cada 100.000 habitants també s'incrementa i passa de 549,71 a 572,49. El 11,09% de les proves de la darrera setmana han donat positiu, més del doble del 5% fixat per l'Organització Mundial de la Salut com a llindar per indicar que la situació epidemiològica està controlada. La campanya de vacuncació continua i els vacunats ja arriben a 105.080. D'altra banda, s'ha informat de 20 noves morts i el total és de 17.867 des de l'inici de la pandèmia.