Els cinc partits de l'oposició a l'Ajuntament de Badalona han arribat a un acord en només 24 hores, des de l'inici de les reunions formals, per presentar una moció de censura contra l'alcalde del PP, Xavier García Albiol. A partir d'aquest dijous, els 16 regidors del PSC, Guanyem, ERC, Badalona En Comú i Junts, signaran la moció davant la secretària municipal i divendres es preveu que la documentació entri per registre a l'Ajuntament.



El ple d'investidura del nou alcalde es convocaria després d'un període de deu dies hàbils, el dilluns 8 de novembre. Segons l'acord al que han arribat els partits, el nou alcalde serà el socialista Rubén Guijarro, cap de files del grup majoritari a l'oposició. L'oposició reclamava la dimissió del dirigent del PP des que va transcendir que havia tingut una societat al paradís fiscal de Belize. De fet, ja feia dies que havien arrencat els contactes per tirar endavant la moció de censura, molt abans que el PSC impulsés les converses formals per executar-la davant la negativa d'Albiol a abandonar el càrrec.



Pel que fa a la configuració del futur govern, la negociació continua oberta entre PSC, ERC, comuns i JxCat, després que Guanyem Badalona s'hi hagi desvinculat. Els municipalistes, però, s'han compromès a apuntalar el govern des de l'oposició. En cas que alguna altra formació també acabi quedant fora del govern, tots els grups ja han expressat el seu compromís de garantir tant la investidura de Guijarro com la governabilitat del consistori.