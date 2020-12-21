El Parlament es dissol i Aragonès dona el tret de sortida per les eleccions del 14-F, pendents de l'evolució de la pandèmia

El Parlament de Catalunya queda dissol oficialment després que el Butlletí Oficial del Parlament de Catalunya (BOPC) hagi publicat aquest dilluns a la tarda la resolució del president, Roger Torrent, que així ho indica. El text es publica un cop han passat dos mesos des de la Comunicació al Ple de la "impossibilitat de proposar un candidat o candidata per a ésser investit president o presidenta de la Generalitat".

D'acord amb les facultats que confereix a Torrent el reglament de la institució, l'encara president ha resolt constatar aquesta impossibilitat i "comunicar la circumstància al vicepresident del Govern de la Generalitat, en la seva condició de president substitut i en funcions", Pere Aragonès, als efectes de la "dissolució automàtica del Parlament i la convocatòria d'eleccions". El vicepresident del Govern, Pere Aragonès, ha signat acte seguit el decret de convocatòria de les eleccions que se celebraran el 14 de febrer. El decret d'Aragonès s'haurà de publicar al DOGC entre aquest dilluns a la nit i aquest dimarts al matí.

Pel que fa a la data de les eleccions catalanes, previstes pel pròxim 14 de febrer, els partits han acordat deixar marge per postergar-la, en funció de la situació epidemiològica del moment. El conseller d'Exteriors, Bernat Soler, ha explicat després de la reunió de formacions polítiques que només s'ajornaran si hi ha una "activitat social molt restringida o un confinament total". Per això, s'ha fixat el 15 de gener com a data límit per decidir finalment si es poden celebrar els comicis.

La taula de partits també ha acordat demanar vacunar els membres de les meses electorals i proposar una votació per franges horàries. D'aquesta manera, les persones de risc podrien votar a primera hora del matí, i aquelles que estiguin contagiades de la Covid-19 o que siguin contactes estrets ho podrien fer entre les 19.00 h i les 20.00 h.



En una declaració enregistrada, Aragonès ha assegurat que l'executiu català treballarà "en tot el que estigui a les seves mans" per garantir que les eleccions del 14-F se celebren amb la "màxima normalitat". "Que la pandèmia afecti el mínim al procés electoral i garantir el dret a vot de tota la ciutadania de Catalunya", ha destacat.

