El Parlament Europeu decidirà a inicis de març si manté o no la immunitat de Puigdemont, Comín i Ponsatí

El Parlament Europeu decidirà al ple de principis de març si manté o no la immunitat de l'expresident Carles Puigdemont com a eurodiputat. Primer, però, serà el ponent del Comitè d'Afers Jurídics de l'Eurocambra qui presenti, el 22 de febrer, la seva proposta per aixecar o protegir la immunitat tant de Puigdemont com dels exconsellers Toni Comín i Clara Ponsatí. Els tres van comparèixer a mitjans de gener davant del Comitè pel suplicatori del Tribunal Suprem. Un cop el Comitè decideixi la seva postura sobre la retirada o no de la immunitat, la proposta passarà a mans del pròxim ple del Parlament Europeu, previst per la setmana del 8 de març. Llavors es prendrà la decisió definitiva.



El 14 de gener, els tres eurodiputats de JxCat van estar prop de tres hores fent la compareixença davant del Comitè. Després no van fer declaracions perquè el contingut era confidencial. Tot i això, l'eurodiputat del PP, Esteban González Pons, va revelar que els membres del Comitè havien discutit sobre el rebuig de Bèlgica a l'extradició de l'exconseller Lluís Puig. Això va ser durament criticat per Puigdemont, que va demanar explicacions al president en considerar que les declaracions havien trencat amb la confidencialitat del procés.

