Perd l'ull una dona ferida per l’impacte de bala de foam a la manifestació en suport a Pablo Hasél

barcelonaActualizado:
Una dona ha perdut l'ull a causa de la ferida per l’impacte de bala de foam disparada pels antiavalots dels Mossos d'Esquadra que va rebre durant la manifestació en suport a Pablo Hasél d'aquest dimarts al vespre, segons ha confirmat el Centre per la Defensa dels Drets Humans Irídia. D'altra banda, el Sistema d'Emergències Mèdiques (SEM) no ha confirmat que la lesió sigui per bala de foam. El SEM ha explicat que en una primera exploració no se la va considerar greu, però que un cop a l'hospital es va precisar amb més detall la lesió. Iridia indica que la jove ha estat operada aquest matí, mentre el Departament de Salut afirma que serà intervinguda demà. Des de l'organització demanen imatges per investigar els fets, que van succeir dimarts entre les 20.30 i les 20.45h a Via Augusta entre Diagonal i Travessera de Gràcia, a Barcelona.
Tot i que el Parlament va prohibir les pilotes de gomes, el foam està permès, i diverses organitzacions de drets civils, entre elles Irídia i Amnistia Internacional, en reclamen que també sigui retirat. "Les bales de foam són molt perilloses i poden generar greus lesions, fins i tot la mort. És una arma de precisió, no com bales goma. És molt greu que tant a l'octubre 2019 com ahir s'hagin donat casos de persones ferides amb foam al cap", reclamen des d'Irídia.
És sorprenent que en la roda de premsa d'aquest matí d'Interior no s'hagi explicat res d'aquest cas. És imprescindible que aquesta legislatura es produeixi una profunda revisió en el Parlament dels mecanismes de control, avaluació, investigació i sanció interns de Mossos", denuncia l'organització.
