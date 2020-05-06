Estàs llegint: El PNB votarà a favor d'allargar l'estat d'alarma després d'aconseguir un pacte amb l'Executiu estatal

El PNB votarà a favor d'allargar l'estat d'alarma després d'aconseguir un pacte amb l'Executiu estatal

El Govern espanyol també ha acordat el 'sí' de Ciutadans a canvi de mantenir el grup taronja informat setmanalment. Aquests dos pactes fan que ja no sigui necessària una abstenció del Partit Popular, formació que encara no ha confirmat si s'abstindran o votaran en contra. 

El president del govern espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, durant la sessió de control al Congrés dels Diputats, el 29 d'abril del 2020. ACN/Congrés dels Diputats
El Partit Nacionalista Basc (PNB) ha anunciat que votarà aquest dimecres a favor de la pròrroga de l'estat d'alarma després que la Moncloa els hagi confirmat "oficialment" que accepten la resolució que havien presentat. Així ho ha anunciat el grup parlamentari del PNB al Congrés a través del seu compte de Twitter. Així doncs, el govern de Pedro Sánchez ja té els suports suficients garantits per tirar endavant la pròrroga després d'hores intenses de negociacions. Un acord amb Ciutadans pel seu vot afirmatiu a canvi de mantenir el grup taronja informat setmanalment fa que ja no sigui necessària una abstenció del PP. Els populars van anunciar que no hi votarien a favor però encara no han aclarit si s'hi abstindran o hi votaran en contra.

Els nacionalistes bascos havien condicionat el seu vot afirmatiu a una sèrie de condicions que aquest dimarts van presentar a través d'una resolució i que, segons el PNB, la Moncloa ha acceptat. Entre les reclamacions més destacades hi ha que les mesures de la desescalada s'acordin amb les comunitats autònomes, que hi hagi "cogovernança" i que l'estat d'alarma no interfereixi en la potestat dels presidents autonòmics de convocar eleccions. Els comicis del País Basc i Galícia es van desconvocar pel coronavirus.

