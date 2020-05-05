El Govern espanyol aconsegueix l'acord amb Cs per aprovar l'estat d'alarma

barcelonaActualizado:
El Govern espanyol de coalició i Ciutadans han aconseguit un acord pel qual totes dues parts manifesten la conveniència de prolongar l'actual estat d'alarma per aconseguir vèncer a la pandèmia del coronavirus, així com mantenir les mesures de protecció als espanyols en els àmbits sanitari, econòmic i social més enllà de la vigència de l'estat d'alarma, segons han informat fonts de l'Executiu.
La formació 'taronja' presumeix en un comunicat remès a la premsa que, amb aquest acord, Ciutadans aconsegueix "arrencar al Govern" estatal el compromís per estudiar l'adaptació dels ERTEs i les ajudes a autònoms més enllà de l'Estat d'alarma, contactar setmanalment amb Ciutadans per "intentar acordar un Pla de Desconfinament real, consensuat i assenyat" i "treballar en la planificació coordinada d'una sortida de l'estat d'alarma que permeti mantenir la protecció en els àmbits sanitari, econòmic i social als espanyols, més enllà de la vigència de l'estat d'alarma".
L'Executiu i el grup socialista han estat negociant al llarg d'aquest dimarts el vot afirmatiu de la formació 'taronja', que compta amb 10 escons, i també el del PNB, amb sis diputats, per garantir que el decret d'estat d'alarma tiri endavant fins i tot encara que el Partit Popular es descanti pel 'no', tot i que a aquesta hora els populars veuen més probable l'abstenció.
Les formacions que han anunciat que votaran en contra són Vox, ERC, Junts per Catalunya i la CUP. Si el PP passa al no, hi haurà 164 nós entre els 350 escons del Congrés. De moment, el Govern estatal té assegurat el 'sí' del PSOE i Unidas Podemos (155), el de Más País i Compromís (3) i ara el de Cs (10), la qual cosa comptabilitza un total de 168 vots a favor. Perquè tiri endavant, es requereix majoria simple.
