Ponsatí denuncia l'"escàndol" que suposa l'absència de Junqueras a Estrasburg 

L'eurodiputada de JxCat Clara Ponsatí ha assegurat aquest dilluns que treballarà "intensament en defensa de la independència" des del seu escó a l'Eurocambra. Abans d'assistir al seu primer plenari a Estrasburg, Ponsatí ha dit que és una "gran alegria" sumar-se a Carles Puigdemont i Toni Comín com a membre del Parlament Europeu. "Ens posarem a treballar intensament en defensa de la independència, l'amnistia, l'autodeterminació i la llibertat", ha reivindicat.



Acompanyada de Puigdemont i Comín, l'eurodiputada de JxCat ha denunciat l'absència d'Oriol Junqueras al plenari. "Exigim que succeeixi de forma immediata. És un escàndol que la justícia espanyola no compleixi les ordres de la justícia europea", ha dit. Es tracta de la primera sessió plenària a la qual assisteix l'eurodiputada de JxCat. Ponsatí, que ha entrat a formar part de l'Eurocambra per la sortida del Regne Unit de la Unió Europea el 31 de gener, va recollir l'acreditació com a eurodiputada fa una setmana.

De forma paral·lela cal recordar que Ponsatí s'enfronta a una euroordre dictada pel jutge instructor Pablo Llarena del Tribunal Suprem pel referèndum de l'1-O. L'euroordre s'ha tramitat a Escòcia, on resideix l'ara eurodiputada. El Tribunal Suprem ha demanat al Regne Unit continuar amb el procés d'extradició perquè considera que després del Brexit la immunitat com a eurodiputada ja no té abast. Amb tot, Ponsatí ha reconegut que no té "clar" què farà el jutge pel que fa a la immunitat. En tot cas, el Parlament Europeu ja ha rebut la petició de suplicatori del Tribunal Suprem per suspendre la immunitat de l'eurodiputada de JxCat Clara Ponsatí. Entre la documentació presentada pel Tribunal Suprem, s'adjunta la sentència del judici de l'1-O, així com la interlocutòria de processament de Ponsatí i les ordres de detenció contra l'exconsellera.