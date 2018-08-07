El president equatorià diu que "prendrà mesures" si Julian Assange torna a posicionar-se sobre Catalunya

El president de l'Equador, Lenin Moreno, ha advertit a l'activista de Wikileaks, Julian Assange, sobre els seus posicionaments en el procés independentista a Catalunya. Moreno ha dit que "prendrà mesures" si intervé "en la política i l'autodeterminació dels països" en una entrevista per la televisió Ecuador TV. El president equatorià no ha explicat quines represàlies estaria disposat a emprendre, però tampoc ha negat una possible expulsió de l'ambaixada a Londres.
.@Lenin: "Al señor Assange le hemos puesto una condición: Que deje de intervenir en la política y la autodeterminación de los país. Caso contrario se tomarán medidas" #LenínEnMedios— Vamos Lenín (@VamosLenin) 6 de agosto de 2018
Julian Assange es va posicionar a favor de la celebració del referèndum de l'1 d'octubre durant la tardor de 2017 i ha mantingut una posició molt crítica amb el govern espanyol. A finals de novembre, el govern equatorià va tallar-li l'accés a internet per evitar que fes més declaracions sobre el conflicte territorial entre Espanya i Cataluya, després que el fundador de Wikileaks comparés la detenció a Alemanya de l'expresident cessat, Carles Puigdemont, amb la de l'expresident de la Generalitat durant la República espanyola, Lluís Companys, detingut per la Gestapo a França i entregat a les tropes franquistes, que el van afusellar al Castell de Montjuïc.
El compte de Wikileaks ha criticat les "amenaces" del president Moreno i defensen que "informar no és un crim", en referència a les càrregues policials de la Policia Nacional contra la ciutadania catalana durant l'1-O.
President Lenin Moreno again threatens @JulianAssange saying "measures will be taken" if he does his job and reports, as he did, on Spanish police beating #Catalan voters for self-determination, which Moreno here defines as "political interference". Reporting is not a crime. https://t.co/frel7TTJRf— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) 6 de agosto de 2018
Des de l'arribada del nou executiu equatorià, amb el relleu de l'expresident Rafael Correa, la protecció de l'activista ha quedat en entredit. Segons ha informat EFE, Assange hauria demanat al govern australià que intercedeixi en el seu nom davant una possible expuslió de l'ambaixada d'Equador a Londres, on es refugia des del 2012 per por a ser extradit als Estats Units i jutjat per publicació de documents militars i diplomàtics de caràcter confidencial.
