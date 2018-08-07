Público
El president equatorià diu que "prendrà mesures" si Julian Assange torna a posicionar-se sobre Catalunya

L'activista i fundador de Wikileaks va donar suport a la celebració del referèndum de l'1 d'octubre i ha sostingut una posició molt crítica amb el govern espanyol. Assange es refugia a l'ambaixada equatoriana de Londres des del 2012, però el nou executiu equatorià no veu amb bons ulls l'asil de l'activista. 

Julian Assange a l'ambaixada de l'Equador, on es refugia des del 2012.

El president de l'Equador, Lenin Moreno, ha advertit a l'activista de Wikileaks, Julian Assange, sobre els seus posicionaments en el procés independentista a Catalunya. Moreno ha dit que "prendrà mesures" si intervé "en la política i l'autodeterminació dels països" en una entrevista per la televisió Ecuador TV. El president equatorià no ha explicat quines represàlies estaria disposat a emprendre, però tampoc ha negat una possible expulsió de l'ambaixada a Londres.

Julian Assange es va posicionar a favor de la celebració del referèndum de l'1 d'octubre durant la tardor de 2017 i ha mantingut una posició molt crítica amb el govern espanyol. A finals de novembre, el govern equatorià va tallar-li l'accés a internet per evitar que fes més declaracions sobre el conflicte territorial entre Espanya i Cataluya, després que el fundador de Wikileaks comparés la detenció a Alemanya de l'expresident cessat, Carles Puigdemont, amb la de l'expresident de la Generalitat durant la República espanyola, Lluís Companys, detingut per la Gestapo a França i entregat a les tropes franquistes, que el van afusellar al Castell de Montjuïc.

El compte de Wikileaks ha criticat les "amenaces" del president Moreno i defensen que "informar no és un crim", en referència a les càrregues policials de la Policia Nacional contra la ciutadania catalana durant l'1-O.


Des de l'arribada del nou executiu equatorià, amb el relleu de l'expresident Rafael Correa, la protecció de l'activista ha quedat en entredit. Segons ha informat EFE, Assange hauria demanat al govern australià que intercedeixi en el seu nom davant una possible expuslió de l'ambaixada d'Equador a Londres, on es refugia des del 2012 per por a ser extradit als Estats Units i jutjat per publicació de documents militars i diplomàtics de caràcter confidencial.

