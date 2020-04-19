Quim Torra: "Avui he trobat un president Sánchez molt més prudent"

BARCELONA
El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha explicat que aquest diumenge ha trobat al president del Govern espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, "més prudent, caut, amb un punt de diàleg que no havia vist en anteriors ocasions". En la compareixença després de participar a la videoconferència amb la resta de presidents autonòmics i Sánchez, Torra ha reconegut la importància d'aquest actitud més dialogant de cara a la gestió del desconfinament: "Aquest cop no ens podem equivocar, i qui coneixem les situacions concretes [del territori] som els presidents".
Torra ha explicat que en les anteriors reunions es produïa un "monòleg" i els presidents autonòmics no rebien resposta a les seves demandes. Aquest diumenge, però, la reunió s'ha centrat en bona part en la fase de desconfinament, que Sánchez ja va dir que seria diferent per territoris. Torra ha demanat que sigui la Generalitat l'encarregada d'aplicar aquesta nova fase, dissenyada en un pla que el Govern espera aprovar "el més aviat possible".
"Sembla que hi hagut un canvi de criteri. Pel confinament no hi havia territoris, però sembla que pel desconfinament sí", ha explicat Torra. Tot i això, Sánchez no ha parlat d'organitzar el desconfinament per comunitats autònomes sinó per "municipis i zones", ha afegit Torra.
Pel que fa al retorn de competències a la Generalitat perquè pugui gestionar aquesta nova fase, Sánchez "no s'ha compromès a res en concret". Tot i això, segons Torra, altres presidents també han demanat poder liderar aquest procés d'entrada a una nova normalitat. "Tots han dit el mateix: coneixem el territori millor que vostès", ha assenyalat.
La Generalitat està ultimant un pla de desconfinament que espera aprovar en un Consell Extraordinari el més aviat possible, tot i que Torra ha advertit que encara no es poden relaxar les mesures. "No hi ha un calendari. La data ja arribarà" en funció de les dades epidemiològiques, ha afirmat. El pla estableix unes "línies mestres" per organitzar aquesta nova fase, i ha estat el·laborat amb l'assessorament del doctor Oriol Mitjà i guiat per les recomanacions de l'OMS.
(Hi haurà ampliació)
