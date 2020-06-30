Estàs llegint: Raül Romeva guanya el Premi d’Assaig Irla 2020

Público
Público
presos polítics

Raül Romeva guanya el Premi d’Assaig Irla 2020

L'exconseller i pres polític ha estat premiat per l'obra 'Ubuntu. La República cívica i global'. El premi està dotat amb 6.000 euros i inclou la publicació del treball a Angle Editorial.

El político de ERC Raül Romeva abandona la prisión de Lledoners para trabajar en una asociación privada./ Susanna Sáez (EFE)
Raül Romeva abandona la presó de Lledoners per treballar en una associació privada/ Susanna Sáez (EFE)

barcelona

públic i acn

L'exconseller d’Afers Exteriors, Relacions Institucionals i Transparència del Govern de la Generalitat Raül Romeva ha guanyat el Premi Assaig Irla 2020 amb l'obra Ubuntu. La República cívica i global. Segons un comunicat de la Fundació Irla, vinculada a ERC, el jurat ha decidit premiar-la "per la seva proposta encaminada a gestionar la complexitat política dels reptes globals a través de la presa de consciència col·lectiva i des del concepte del procomú".

En el llibre, Romeva -pres polític i militant d'ERC- defineix les línies estratègiques per a la construcció "d'una República catalana cívica, de mirada àmplia i compromesa amb el món". El premi està dotat amb 6.000 euros i inclou la publicació de l’obra amb Angle Editorial.

"Romeva analitza el paper que ha de tenir el republicanisme català davant dels grans problemes que avui posen la societat global en escac, com són la crisi sanitària de la Covid-19, la crisi climàtica, la deriva autoritària d’alguns governs o la invisibilitat de la violència masclista", defensa la fundació. 

El jurat ha estat format per Montserrat Duch, catedràtica d'història contemporània de la Universitat Rovira i Virgili; Rosa Rey, directora d’Angle Editorial; Cristina Sànchez Miret, professora de sociologia de la Universitat de Girona; Judit Vall, professora d’economia de la Universitat de Barcelona; i Francesc Viadel, professor de comunicació de la URL-Blanquerna.

Etiquetas
Portada El Quinze 39

selección público