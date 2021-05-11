La Mesa del Congrés ha rebutjat la petició de reconsideració de l'independentisme sobre la llei d'amnistia. ERC, JxCat, PDeCAT i la CUP van demanar a l'òrgan parlamentari que reconsiderés la no admissió a tràmit de la iniciativa però PSOE, PP i Vox han tornat a vetar que es pugui debatre la qüestió al ple del Congrés. L'argument utilitzat amb la decisió de no admetre a tràmit la petició inicial va ser un informe dels lletrats que recomanava no acceptar la norma perquè "la concessió d'un indult general" als presos independentistes "entraria en una contradicció palmària i evident" amb l'article 62 i) de la Constitució, que diu que no es poden concedir "indults generals".

El text que no es podrà debatre demana l'amnistia per a "tots els actes d'intencionalitat política" vinculats a "la lluita democràtica per a l'autodeterminació de Catalunya" que hagin estat "tipificats com a delictes o com a conductes determinants de responsabilitat administrativa" i es duguessin a terme "des de l'1 de gener de 2013 i fins al moment de l'entrada en vigor d'aquesta llei".

Òmnium Cultural, entitat també ha participat en la tramitació de la llei d'amnistia, ja va avançar exercirà el dret de petició per tornar a portar la llei al Congrés. La portaveu de la CUP a la cambra baixa, Mireia Vehí, també ha apuntat a aquesta via en roda de premsa aquest dimarts i ha dit que ho faran amb ERC i JxCat.

