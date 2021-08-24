El Govern ha aprovat en el marc del Procicat la pròrroga de les mesures de la Covid-19 a Catalunya, a excepció del toc de queda, que decau a partir de divendres als 19 municipis on encara era vigent. Les mesures que es mantenen són la limitació de les reunions familiars i socials -tant en l'àmbit públic com en el privat- a un màxim de 10 persones, llevat que es tracti de convivents. Pel que fa a l'aforament, es manté al 70% en l'assistència a actes civils o religiosos, inclosos casaments, culte i cerimònies fúnebres. Aquestes mesures es prorrogaran un cop les hagi aprovat el Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC) i tindran una vigència de set dies.



La Generalitat havia aprovat el toc de queda com a mesura de control de la pandèmia el 14 de juliol i havia entrat en vigor dos dies després, el divendres 16. Inicialment va estar en vigor als municipis de més de 5.000 habitants amb una incidència acumulada de casos a set dies superior als 400 per 100.000 habitants, xifra que es va modificar a principis d'agost i va passar a ser de 250 casos. La setmana passada el Govern va intentar rebaixar-la a 125, però el TSJC va tombar la mesura, també en la segona proposta per limitar-la als municipis de 20.000 habitants.



D'aquesta manera, fins divendres el confinament nocturn només s'aplica a 19 municipis, que són Alcarràs, Amposta, Arenys de Munt, Badia del Vallès, Balaguer, Banyoles, Calafell, Celrà, Cervelló, Gelida, Manlleu, Martorell, Montblanc, Móra d'Ebre, Palafolls, Salt, Sant Feliu de Guíxols, Sarrià de Ter i Torroella de Montgrí.

