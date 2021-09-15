El Departament de Salut estudia implantar el passaport Covid-19 per accedir en determinats establiments -fonamentalment la restauració o l'oci nocturn- després de la sentència del Tribunal Suprem, que ha avalat demanar-lo per entrar en bars i discoteques a Galícia. Així ho ha apuntat la secretària de Salut Pública, Carmen Cabezas, tot i que no ha volgut entrar en detalls: "La sentència obre una porta que explorarem atentament. Tenim l'obligació de valorar totes les opcions i aquesta, també, però no tenim cap concreció". Fins ara la secretària de Salut Pública havia demanat al Govern espanyol que regulés la mesura i havia explicat que estaven estudiant a nivell estatal totes les possibilitats per augmentar la vacunació, inclosa aquesta.



Sobre l'estratègia de vacunació de la Covid-19, Cabezas no ha avançat quan es començaran a tancar els primers punts massius i ha dit que estan estudiant com adequar els recursos al context actual, en què les cobertures són altes, però no prou, i s'ha alentit el ritme d'administració. També ha afegit que ara cal "fes estratègies quirúrgiques" i "anar al lloc concret on hi ha una cobertura baixa", amb equips mòbils, per exemple. O els punts en nou campus universitaris que han obert, si bé aquí el ritme d'administració de vaccins "no és molt alt", ja que molts estudiants ja estan vacunats, ha observat en roda de premsa aquest dimecres.



La secretària de Salut Pública ha afegit que ara com ara reforçaran les estratègies que estan en marxa per arribar a les persones que encara no s'han protegit de la Covid-19, com les trucades, les accions comunitàries i la vacunació oportunista o les campanyes de comunicació amb influencers, quan se li ha preguntat per possibles incentius als vacunats, una altra de les possibilitats que es va posar sobre la taula fa uns dies. Preguntada per les mobilitzacions de la Diada, i si considera que hi va haver un risc alt de contagi, Cabezas ha respost que manifestar-se és un dret fonamental, si bé ha apuntat que les aglomeracions no són el que més els "agrada" des del punt de vista epidemiològic.

