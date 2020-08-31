Estàs llegint: El risc de rebrot es manté alt però baixa per sota dels 200 punts

El risc de rebrot es manté alt però baixa per sota dels 200 punts

Catalunya ha registrat aquest dilluns un augment de 1.128 casos de la Covid-19 confirmats per PCR en les darreres 24 hores i vuit morts. La velocitat de propagació del virus (Rt) també baixa un xic però es manté per sobre d'1, a 1,09.

Un sanitari fa una prova CPCR a un veí del barri de Balàfia de Lleida en el marc del cribratge massiu per trobar asimptomàtics de la Covid-19 el 28 d'agost de 2020. Oriol Bosch | ACN
Catalunya ha registrat aquest dilluns un augment de 1.128 casos de la Covid-19 confirmats per PCR, elevant la xifra total fins als 108.798, segons l'últim balanç del Departament de Salut. Des de l'inici de la pandèmia han mort 13.021 persones, vuit més respecte al darrer balanç. Per contra, el risc de rebrot ha baixat per sota de 200 fins al 199,56, tot i que continua per sobre del 191,26 registrat la setmana del 14 al 20 d'agost. El risc, per tant, continua sent molt elevat, ja que el llindar per considerar que estem en una situació epidemiològica de risc és de 100 punts.

Per altra banda, els hospitals sumen 699 pacients ingressats, 34 més respecte a l'última actualització. D'aquests, 137 estan a l'UCI (un més). En paral·lel, la velocitat de propagació del virus (Rt) també baixa un xic però es manté per sobre de l'1, en concret a l'1,09. A la pràctica això significa que la pandèmia segueix creixent, perquè cada infectat contagia més d'una persona. 

