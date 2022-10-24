Rishi Sunak, proper primer ministre britànic

Newsletters

L'exministre d'Economia es converteix en el primer hindú a governar el Regne Unit

Rishi Sunak en una iimagen del pasado mes de agosto de 2022. EFE / Neil Hall

L'exministre britànic d'Economia Rishi Sunak és des d'aquest dilluns el nou líder del Partit Conservador i proper primer ministre del Regne Unit, ha anunciat Graham Brady, líder del Comitè 1922, que agrupa els diputats tories sense cartera.

(hi haurà ampliació)

