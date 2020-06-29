El Saló Alimentària es postposa per segona vegada i es durà a terme el 2021 a causa del coronavirus

El coronavirus postposa el Saló Alimentària fins al 2021. Fira de Barcelona, amb el suport del comitè organitzador de l'Alimentària, ha decidit aquest dilluns suspendre la fira d'aquest any i situar-la al maig del 2021 després d'una reunió amb les principals organitzacions i empreses del sector. El congrés, el segon amb més impacte econòmic després del Mobile World Congress, s'havia de dur a terme la setmana del 20 al 23 d'abril al recinte de Gran Via de L'Hospitalet de Llobregat i es va posposar al 14-17 de setembre.

Finalment, però, s'ha optat per no fer l'edició del 2020 i traslladar-la del 17 al 20 de maig del 2021 tenint en compte "les actuals circumstàncies" i "amb l'objectiu de garantir la millor edició possible tant en participació com en internacionalització", segons exposa Fira de Barcelona en un comunicat.

Segons un estudi elaborat per l'Institut d'Economia de Barcelona (IEB) de la Universitat de Barcelona (UB), Fira genera un impacte econòmic anual en el territori de 4.689 milions d'euros, el que equivaldria a l'1% del PIB de Catalunya, segons Fira de Barcelona.

