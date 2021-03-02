Salut demana a l'Estat que ampliï la vacunació amb AstraZeneca fins els 65 anys

Salut ha demanat al Ministeri de Sanitat que ampliï l'edat d'administració de la vacuna d'AstraZeneca fins els 65 anys, cobrint així més població que l'actual, quan el límit està fixat en 55 anys. El secretari de Salut Pública, Josep Maria Argimon, ha explicat que ja apostaven per fer-ho abans, però que ara, amb més evidència científica, d’altres països europeus ja ho estan fent. Per aquest motiu, Argimon ha exigit "revisar aquesta mesura" i ha enviat una carta al ministeri perquè ho estudïi.

Les xifres de contagis a les residències tendeixen a zero, segons Argimon

En una roda de premsa conjunta, tant el secretari de Salut com la sotsdirectora general de Promoció de la Salut, Carmen Cabezas, han explicat que hi ha unes dades d'incidència de la Covid a les residències "molt positives" amb una "tendència a 0". Argimon ha dit que actualment només hi ha 42 persones amb infecció després d’un any en què "lamentablement hem estat patint pels brots a les residències i ara podem dir que la situació ha fet un tomb".



Per la seva banda, Cabezas ha confiat en què a partir de l'abril arribaran més vacunes a Catalunya que permetran ampliar l'estratègia de vacunació. Actualment s'ha vacunat un 6,95% de la població amb la primera dosi i un 2,47% amb les dues. Argimon ha tornat a demanar més certeses en el subministrament de vacunes, que depèn de la Unió Europea i de les farmacèutiques, que permeti accelerar la vacunació del conjunt de la població.



Durant la roda de premsa també han presentat les dades de l’informe que analitza la incidència de casos de Covid en membres de meses electorals el 14-F, i es conclou que no hi ha una diferència significativa entre les xifres de contagi d'aquests i en la població general.

