Salut fa marxa enrere i no permetrà la reobertura de l’oci nocturn

El Departament ho ha decidit en una reunió celebrada aquest vespre i tenint en compte la situació actual de la pandèmia a Catalunya. La decisió s'ha pres després de la petició en aquest sentit expresada pel president del Col·legi de Metges de Catalunya, Jaume Padrós.

La pista de ball de la discoteca La Daurada de Vilanova i la Geltrú, buida i utilitzada com a magatzem durant el confinament. GEMMA SÁNCHEZ / ACN
El Procicat havia aprovat aquest dimarts que els locals d'oci nocturn poguessin reobrir sense fer ús de la pista de ball, però Salut ha fet marxa enrere aquest dimecres i no ho permetrà. Segons ha avançat l'Ara, el Departament ho ha decidit en una reunió celebrada aquest vespre i tenint en compte la situació actual de la pandèmia a Catalunya.

Mentre que dimecres passat el risc de rebrot estava a 163 i la velocitat de contagi a 0,94, aquest dimecres el risc ha pujat fins als 234 punts i la velocitat de contagi ha arribat al 1,21. S'ha de fer constar que la decisió s'ha pres després de la petició en aquest sentit expresada pel president del Col·legi de Metges de Catalunya, Jaume Padrós

