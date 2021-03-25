Salut haurà d'interrompre la vacunació massiva perquè dilluns no arribaran les 148.000 dosis d'AstraZeneca compromeses

El secretari general de Salut, Marc Ramentol, ha dit que Catalunya haurà d'interrompre la campanya de vacunació massiva després que el Ministeri de Sanitat els hagi notificat que el dilluns vinent, 29 de març, no arribaran les 148.000 dosis d'AstraZeneca compromeses. En declaracions al Tot es mou de TV3, Ramentol ha explicat que el dilluns següent, el 5 d'abril, els enviaran més dosis però ha remarcat que de moment no saben quantes. Per la seva banda, la consellera de Salut en funcions, Alba Vergés, ha denunciat la situació a través de les xarxes socials, i l'ha qualificat de "vergonya". "Ja n'hi ha prou d'aquest despropòsit", ha afegit.

Ramentol ha lamentat que aquest "nou contratemps" és "una afectació important" i ha admès que des del punt de vita organitzatiu "és molt difícil de gestionar". El secretari general de Salut ha dit també que és molt difícil gestionar les expectatives generades en la població perquè "hi ha molta demanda" per vacunar-se entre la població de risc. Ramentol ha demanat poder tenir les dosis que toquen per poder "anar a bon ritme", tal com estava previst.



Segons ha informat Salut, aquest retard en les dosis compromeses no afecta les cites que ja estaven programades per a vacunar-se, però sí que impedirà les noves programacions.