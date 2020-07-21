Salut preveu quadruplicar les proves PCR i arribar a les 30.000 diàries

Amb l'objectiu d'anar més enllà dels casos sospitosos de coronavirus, el Departament de Salut preveu gairebé quadruplicar a partir de la setmana vinent la capacitat de fer proves PCR, amb l'objectiu d'arribar fins a les 30.000 diàries, en comptes de les 8.000 que, de mitjana, se'n fan ara cada jornada. Al febrer, se'n feien entre 4.000 i 5.000. Segons ha explicat el nou secretari de Salut Pública, Josep Maria Argimon, la pretensió és estendre les proves a tots els contactes "estrets" dels positius i poder detectar també casos asimptomàtics.



Com ja va anunciar la consellera de Salut, Alba Vergés, fa uns dies, la voluntat és reforçar el seguiment de contactes dels positius, ja que ara s'estan detectant entre cinc i sis contactes per positiu quan en realitat es calcula que s'haurien de detectar entre 10 i 15 contactes estrets. Argimon ha admès que encara els queda identificar-ne la meitat però s'ha mostrat confiat en la incorporació de 500 gestors covid, que permetrà "una identificació ràpida i àgil" dels contactes. De moment, a partir d'aquest dimecres 214 d'aquestes 500 persones iniciaran la formació per sumar-se a la xarxa de rastreig. I la previsió és que la setmana vinent s'incorpori la resta.

El que no ha canviat, almenys de moment, és el contracte amb Ferrovial dins el sistema de rastreig. La consellera Vergés s'ha limitat a comentar que el Departament encara se l'està "replantejant", de manera que no ha aclarit si finalment es rescindirà o no.



D'altra banda, Argimon també ha comentat que no hi ha "cap mena d'intenció d'endurir les mesures" que s'han aplicat els darrers dies a Barcelona, l'àrea metropolitana, diversos municipis del Segrià i la Noguera i Figueres i Vilafant, a l'Alt Empordà. Sobre el rebrot del Segrià, ha assegurat que amb les dades a la mà es camina cap a una situació més estable. "Semblaria que tendim a l'estabilització des del punt de vista epidemiològic", ha conclòs.

