Estàs llegint: L'Agència de Salut Públic descarta que el nen de vuit anys ingressat a l'Hospital Clínic tingui coronavirus

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

coronavirus

L'Agència de Salut Públic descarta que el nen de vuit anys ingressat a l'Hospital Clínic tingui coronavirus

Complia els criteris epidemiològics i clínics, tot i que Ministeri de Sanitat creia que probablement tenia una grip. Només s'ha identificat un cas a l'Estat espanyol, un turista alemany a les Illes Canàries que ja no mostra símptomes.

El Hospital Clínic de Barcelona. Europa Press
El Hospital Clínic de Barcelona. Europa Press

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

barcelona

Actualizado:

públic

L'Agència de Salut Pública de Catalunya ha descartat el cas sospitós de coronvirus a Catalunya. Es tractava d'un nen de vuit anys procedent de Wuhan que està ingressat a l'Hospital Clínic. L'infant complia amb els dos criteris clínics i epidemiològics del protocol de Salut, però finalment ha donat negatiu a les proves practicades.

És el segon cas sospitós d'infecció a Catalunya, després que un home procedent de Wuhan presentés símptomes. Finalment, però, el Departament de Salut també el va descartar el cas divendres passat. 

Un malalt a l'Estat espanyol

El primer malalt de coronavirus ha estat localitzat a La Gomera, a les Illes Canàries. Es tracta d'un turista alemany que està aïllat i que ja no presenta símptomes. Es va infectar al seu país, tot i que els seus cinc companys de viatge van donar negatiu en les anàlisis i també es troben en quarantena. 

Ara busquen les persones que van estar en contacte amb ell d'ençà que va arribar a les Canàries per fer-los seguiment. Es tracta del primer cas confirmat pel Centre Nacional de Microbiologia. 

Etiquetas

selección público