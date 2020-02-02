L'Agència de Salut Públic descarta que el nen de vuit anys ingressat a l'Hospital Clínic tingui coronavirus

barcelonaActualizado:
L'Agència de Salut Pública de Catalunya ha descartat el cas sospitós de coronvirus a Catalunya. Es tractava d'un nen de vuit anys procedent de Wuhan que està ingressat a l'Hospital Clínic. L'infant complia amb els dos criteris clínics i epidemiològics del protocol de Salut, però finalment ha donat negatiu a les proves practicades.
És el segon cas sospitós d'infecció a Catalunya, després que un home procedent de Wuhan presentés símptomes. Finalment, però, el Departament de Salut també el va descartar el cas divendres passat.
Un malalt a l'Estat espanyol
El primer malalt de coronavirus ha estat localitzat a La Gomera, a les Illes Canàries. Es tracta d'un turista alemany que està aïllat i que ja no presenta símptomes. Es va infectar al seu país, tot i que els seus cinc companys de viatge van donar negatiu en les anàlisis i també es troben en quarantena.
Ara busquen les persones que van estar en contacte amb ell d'ençà que va arribar a les Canàries per fer-los seguiment. Es tracta del primer cas confirmat pel Centre Nacional de Microbiologia.
