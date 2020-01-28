Salut descarta el cas sospitós de coronavirus a Catalunya

barcelonaActualizado:
El Departament de Salut descarta el cas sospitós de coronavirus en el pacient ingressat a l'Hospital Clínic de Barcelona. A primera hora de la tarda s'ha sabut que l'Agència de Salut Pública investigava un possible cas d'infecció per coronavirus a Catalunya. Es tracta d'un home de 33 anys que procedeix de la zona de Wuhan, a la Xina, l'indret on va néixer el brot d'aquesta infecció. Estava allotjat a un hotel de Barcelona fins que aquest dilluns al vespre va començar a mostrar símptomes.
L'home se l'ha aïllat, seguint els protocols establerts, i se li han fet proves per confirmar o descartar que sigui coronavirus. Finalment, els professionals sanitaris han descartat que pogués estar infectat amb el virus.
Els símptomes del coronavirus inclouen tos, mal de coll, febre i sensació de falta d'aire. En els casos més greus, la infecció pot causar dificultats respiratòries greus, pneumònia, insuficiència renal i inclús la mort. Aquestes afectacions, però, es troben en persones més grans o aquelles que pateixen alguna comorbiditat com ara malalties cardíaques, pulmonars o problemes d'immunitat.
El coronavirus es transmet per via respiratòria a través de petites gotes respiratòries i pel contacte estret amb les secrecions infectades. El període d'incubació de la malaltia és d'entre 2 i un màxim de 14 dies. Les autoritats recomanen comunicar als serveis sanitaris l'estada a la ciutat de Wuhan si es detecten símptomes durant els 14 dies posteriors a l'estada.
A hores d'ara, no existeix un tractament específic per al nou coronavirus, però sí per combatre els símptomes.
