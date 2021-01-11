Salut situa el pic d'ocupació a les UCI a quatre dies del 14-F

Després que diversos experts s'hagin mostrat més aviat contraris a mantenir la data del 14 de febrer per celebrar les eleccions al Parlament de Catalunya, el Departament de Salut ha entregat aquest dilluns als partits l'informe a partir del qual es decidirà si la votació continua igual o s'ajorna. El document, avançat per La Vanguardia, apunta que el pic de contagis de l'actual onada de la pandèmia s'assolirà abans de l'inici de la campanya electoral, fixat pel 29 de gener. La pressió assistencial, però, seguirà augmentant i les unitats de cures intensives viuran el nivell màxim d'ocupació al voltant del 10 de febrer, és a dir, tot just quatre dies abans de passar per les urnes.



El document, però, no fa recomanacions sobre què fer amb els comicis i mostra els dos escenaris elaborats pel Grup de recerca de Biologia Computacional i Sistemes Complexos (BIOCOM-SC) en col·laboració amb l'Institut Català de la Salut (ICS). L'escenari més favorable preveu que el 14 de febrer hi haurà uns 3.000 casos diaris de Covid-19 a Catalunya i uns 610 pacients ingressats a la UCI -ara n'hi ha 470-, mentre que l'altre escenari indica que els casos seran entre 4.500 i 5.000 al dia i hi haurà uns 840 pacients a cures intensives. Aquestes xifres impliquen diversos graus de desprogramació de l'activitat ordinària dels centres hospitalaris, una situació que ja es dona ara mateix a diversos centres i que es generalitza a partir dels 500 ingressats a la UCI i que afecta processos urgents a partir dels 650.



L'estudi tampoc descarta que hi hagi una "eventual acceleració de la velocitat de propagació de la pandèmia", com a conseqüència de les baixes temperatures, les dificultats per tallar les cadenes de contagis o que s'estengui la soca britànica. Divendres hi ha una reunió de la taula de partits amb presència al Parlament precisament per decidir què fer amb els comicis. Inicialment està clar que no es passarà per les urnes el 14-F si hi ha un confinament domiciliari, però també es poden endarrerir si hi ha una elevada pressió assistencial que comprometi el sistema sanitari.

