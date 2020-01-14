Sànchez i Cuixart demanen el primer permís penitenciari

L'expresident de l'ANC i el president d'Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Sànchez i Jordi Cuixart, han demanat aquest dimarts el primer permís penitenciari després d'haver complert una quarta part de les penes de nou anys per sedició, dictades pel Tribunal Suprem en el marc del judici al Procés. La Junta de Tractament del centre penitenciari de Lledoners ha acordat una proposta de dos dies de permís per a tots dos, segons ha informat la Secretaria de Mesures Penals, Reinserció i Atenció a la víctima de la Conselleria de Justícia.



Es tracta dels primers presos que arriben a aquesta situació, ja que han complert dos anys des del seu ingrés, el 16 d'octubre de 2017 després del referèndum d'autodeterminació. En total, poden dimanar 36 permisos anuals segons el segon grau, fixat per les juntes de tractament dels centres penitenciaris de Lledoners, Mas d'Enric i Puig de les Basses i ratificat pels Serveis Penitenciaris de la Generalitat a principis d'aquest mes.

El permís l'ha de demanar l'intern i l'ha d'atorgar els funcionaris penitenciaris amb criteris tècnics, en funció de si afavorirà la reinserció o no del pres. Sánchez ja va anunciar que passaria el primer permís amb la família i va demanar "respecte i comprensió". Fins ara, Cuixart no havia anunciat que demanaria un permís, qui ja ha anunciat que no s'inscriurà a programes de reinserció perquè manté que no s'ha de reinserir enlloc.



En una piulada, Cuixart ha afirmat que seguirà "exercint tots els drets penitenciaris" que tenen "de la mateixa manera que la repressió tampoc m'ha fet renunciar a seguir exercint de President d'Òmnium":