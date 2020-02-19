Sánchez proposa que la taula de diàleg arrenqui el proper dilluns i Torra l'acusa d'actuar unilateralment

El president espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, proposa que la taula de diàleg entre governs arrenqui el proper dilluns, dia 24, a la Moncloa. Després de setmanes d’especulacions sobre l’inici de la taula, i amb discrepàncies força importants entre JxCat i ERC sobre la qüestió, el també líder del PSOE ha proposat aquesta data en declaracions als mitjans al Congrés dels Diputats. La data té el vistiplau d’ERC, però encara hi ha el dubte si l’acceptarà JxCat. De fet, dirigents republicans, com Gabriel Rufián, ja havien afirmat els darrers dies que la taula arrencaria la setmana vinent, de manera que es compliria el termini anunciat en la cimera que Quim Torra i Pedro Sánchez van mantenir al Palau de la Generalitat el passat 6 de febrer.



Fonts de Presidència de la Generalitat citades pel diari Ara lamenten que el Govern espanyol hagi decidit anunciar la data de forma "unilateral" i asseguren que no existeix una posició consensuada sobre la qüestió. "Per afavorir el diàleg, se'ls ha demanat explícitament comunicar conjuntament quan la data estigui acordada i no fer-ho unilateralment", asseguren les mateixes fonts a Europa Press.



Torra ha retret a Sánchez que en la reunió del 6 de febrer van consensuar que els dos equips tècnics designats per ells mateixos "acordarien la data de la taula de negociació, el lloc de la reunió i l'ordre del dia". De moment, però, la Moncloa "encara no ha comunicat quin és el seu equip tècnic per preparar-la".



A banda d’aquesta qüestió, ERC i JxCat també discrepen al voltant de la figura del mediador internacional. JxCat, començant pel president Torra, considera que el mediador és "imprescindible" com a "garantia" del que s’acordi a la taula, mentre que ERC prioritza l’arrencada de l’espai de diàleg. El PSOE, de la seva banda, no contempla que hi hagi mediador.

