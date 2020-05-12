Sanitaris protesten davant d'hospitals per reclamar millors condicions laborals

Professionals sanitaris s'han concentrat aquest dimarts per protestar per les condicions laborals del col·lectiu i per reclamar que els "aplaudiments" que els dediquen aquests dies de la pandèmia del coronavirus es converteixin en "drets". #Aplaudimentsendrets és el nom de la campanya que sanitaris han impulsat per les xarxes socials i que s'ha concretat en convocatòries a les portes dels hospitals, com el Vall d'Hebron, del Mar o Bellvitge. Els sanitaris demanen recuperar la jornada de 35 hores, entre altres millores laborals, i seguretat en el lloc de treball, amb més equips de protecció individual (EPI) i tests. Les concentracions s'han fet coincidir amb el Dia Internacional de la Infermera i la Llevadora, el 12 de maig.

https://twitter.com/CGTSanidadBCN/status/1260123643226587136?s=20

Els sanitaris denuncien que han hagut de treballar amb EPI reutilitzats o trencats durant l'emergència sanitària de la Covid-19. En alguns centres, fins i tot, es van haver de fabricar els equips de protecció amb bosses d'escombraries en alguns moments de la pandèmia. 48.320 professionals sanitaris s'han contagiat del coronavirus a l'estat espanyol, segons dades del Ministeri de Sanitat d'aquest dilluns.

Entre les reivindicacions que recull un manifest elaborat per aquest dia, els sanitaris demanen estabilidad laboral, amb contractes "dignes", convocatòria de places d'acord amb les vacants o que s'acabin les interinitats de més de 10 anys; recuperar el 5% "de retallades en tots els conceptes retributius" i la jubilació als 60 anys. També reclamen que siguin valorats com a "professionals" i no com a "herois" i que no es retalli en sanitat pública.