Sanitat i les comunitats no acordaran un pla comú d'obligat compliment per Nadal

El Govern espanyol i diverses comunitats han presentat diverses propostes sobre el pla de Nadal en el Consell Interterritorial, però el debat sobre això s'ha ajornat. Segons ha explicat el ministre de Sanitat, Salvador Illa, dimecres que ve s'intentarà arribar a un acord per a un document de "recomanacions" que, en cap cas, serà d'obligat compliment. "Serà un document d'orientacions. Cada comunitat haurà d'aplicar després les recomanacions a la seva situació epidemiològica", ha explicat el ministre.



Illa ha justificat que no s'elabori un pla comú per a tot l'Estat perquè la pandèmia té una "intensitat" diferent en cada comunitat. "Hi ha un interès majoritari a arribar a un punt en comú però també en què cada comunitat pugui adaptar-lo a la seva realitat epidemiològica. Hi ha diferents documents de treball. No hi ha cap pla concret", ha afirmat el ministre en roda de premsa.



Malgrat que no s'hagi avançat res sobre aquest document, el ministre sí que ha manifestat l'"alta" preocupació de totes les autoritats sanitàries pel mes de desembre. "Tenim per davant les festes de Nadal. Cada vegada hi ha més convenciment que aquest Nadal ha de ser diferent per poder arribar al proper. En això estem treballant i en això continuarem treballant de manera coordinada", ha comentat la ministra de Política Territorial, Carolina Darias.

Sanitat ha traslladat ara el pla de vacunació a totes les comunitats

L'altre tema que s'ha abordat aquest dimecres ha estat el pla de vacunació. El ministre ha explicat que tots els consellers de Salut disposen ja del document que va aprovar aquest dimarts el Consell de Ministres. Aquest document s'ha elaborat des d'un grup de treball que es va formar en el Consell Interterritorial el mes de setembre i en el qual han participat vuit comunitats. La decisió del Govern estatal d'anunciar el pla abans de tractar-lo en el Consell Interterritorial va molestar a diverses comunitats encara que serà l'estratègia comuna que se seguirà en tot el país.



En aquesta reunió del Consell Interterritorial ha participat la comissària europea de Sanitat, Stella Kyriakides. Segons el Ministeri de Sanitat, la comissària ha traslladat un reconeixement exprés a l'esforç realitzat per la ciutadania espanyola en aquests mesos de pandèmia i, especialment, el treball realitzat "en la primera línia de combat" pels professionals sanitaris. Així mateix, ha explicat que tots els estats membres de la UE disposaran de les vacunes al mateix temps i ha insistit que totes les que obtinguin l'autorització de l'Agència Europea del Medicament "comptaran amb totes les garanties de seguretat i eficàcia".