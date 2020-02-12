El Sinn Féin aposta per formar un Govern d'esquerres i impulsar un referèndum per la reunificació d'Irlanda

Les eleccions legislatives de diumenge passat a Irlanda del Nord deixen uns resultats històrics pel moviment per la reunificació d'Irlanda. El Sinn Féin (SF) finalment ha obtingut 37 escons de l'Assemblea Irlandesa, l'anomenada Dáil Éirann, trencant d'aquesta manera amb l'hegemonia de dretes dels darrers 80 anys, monopolitzada pels partits conservadors Fianna Fáil (FF), segona força en vots, i els democristians de Fine Gael (FG), tercera força.

La líder del SF, Mary Lou McDonald, ja ha iniciat converses amb els partits minoritaris i aposta per formar un Govern d'esquerres, el primer en dècades. McDonald parla amb el Partit Verd, amb una irrupció de 12 escons; els Demòcrates Socials, que s'ha quedat en sis, i el col·lectiu antiausteritat "El Poble Abans que el benefici" (PBP per les seves sigles en anglès), que va obtenir cinc diputats. La suma de tots ells, però, tampoc arribaria els 80 escons necessaris per constituir una majoria parlamentària.



McDonald també té previst cridar diversos independents i al Partit Laborista, amb sis escons, per comptar amb els seus sis parlamentaris, tot i que el seu líder, Brendan Howlin, és reticent a entrar en aquesta coalició amb els nacionalistes.

El Sinn Féin va ser el partit més votat durant les eleccions del 8 de febrer, amb un 24,5% de suports, tot i que finalment va acabar per sota del Fianna fail de Micahel Martin en escons, que es va quedar amb 38 diputats. Per la seva banda, el Fine Gael del primer ministre, Leo Varadkar, va aconseguir 35 escons i més d'un 20% dels suports, sent el gran perdedor dels comicis. De fet, McDonald s'ha mostrat oberta a un pacte amb Fianna Fail, ubicat al centredreta, després d'una predisposició al diàleg per part del seu líder, per tal de poder establir una majoria sòlida.



L'ascens del Sinn Féin, que venia de ser la tercera força a les eleccions del 2016 amb 23 escons, arriba després de la materialització del Brexit, que ha despertat les preocupacions entre els irlandesos perquè es pugui endurir la frontera entre Irlanda, membre de la Unió Europea, i l'Úlster. Les posicions defensades històricament pel Sinn Féin, un partit lligat a l'antiga IRA que defensa la reunificació irlandesa, han guanyat un pes electoral indiscutible. La possibilitat de celebrar un referèndum a l'escocesa, una aposta defensada obertament per la formació, planeja amb força per Irlanda del Nord.