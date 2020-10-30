Tensió i enfrontaments amb els Mossos en una nova manifestació en contra de les restriccions per la Covid-19 a Barcelona

El centre de Barcelona ha estat de nou aquest divendres escenari d'un seguit d'aldarulls i enfrontaments entre els participants d'una concentració de rebuig a les restriccions per la Covid-19 i els Mossos d'Esquadra. L'acte ha començat cap a les sis de la tarda i segons la Guàrdia Urbana ha reunit unes 1.500 persones de signes molt diversos, persones amb negocis afectats per les restriccions i també negacionistes de la Covid.

A la concentració s'han cridat consignes com ara 'llibertat', 'volem treballar', 'Govern dimissió', 'el pueblo unido jamas será vencido', 'a por ellos' o 'izquierda y derecha son la misma mierda'. Molts dels concentrats no duien mascareta o la duien mal posada.



Durant tota l'hora han llançat petards, pots de fum i altres objectes, però cap a tres quarts alguns dels concentrats han començat a tirar objectes més contundents i tanques de seguretat. Ha estat aleshores quan els Mossos han carregat amb les furgonetes amb què custodiaven l'acte i l'han dissolt.

Un cop s'ha dispersat la concentració han continuat els enfrontaments amb la policia als carrers adjacents a la plaça Sant Jaume, diversos dels quals s'han hagut de tallar al trànsit. Molts, però, han fugit corrent cap a Via Laietana, i els Mossos han començat a perseguir-los amb les furgonetes. A banda, a la plaça Urquinaona, com a conseqüència dels focs de mobiliari urbà, han caigut llums de Nadal. Alguns dels assistents, assegura Tot Barcelona, tenien estètica ultradretana.

Segons el mateix digital, les càrregues han provocat almenys una dona ferida per impacte d’un objecte al cap. "Té un trau al cap i durant no menys de 10 minuts ha esperat atenció mèdica perquè cap ambulància podia arribar on era ella, a causa de la situació de descontrol", assegura el mitjà.

Tot i que la protesta d'aquest divendres ha provocat més aldarulls, aquest dilluns la CUP, Alerta Solidària, Arran, Cos, Endavant i el SEPC havien convocat una manifestació en contra de les mesures aprovades pel Govern català. El sector de la restauració, l'oci nocturn i de les agències de viatges també han protestat els darres dies en contra d'aquestes mesures, ja que són dels principals damnificats econòmicament.