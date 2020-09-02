Torna a caure el risc de rebrot a Catalunya, que suma 12 morts més per coronavirus

Catalunya ha registrat un augment de 627 nous casos de Covid-19 confirmats per PCR –109 menys que els reportats dimarts-, elevant la xifra total fins als 110.161, segons l'últim balanç del Departament de Salut. Des de l'inici de la pandèmia han mort 13.045 persones, 12 més respecte al darrer balanç. Per altra banda, els hospitals sumen 720 pacients ingressats, 20 més respecte a l'última actualització, 124 dels quals estan a l'UCI, on en canvi es registra una caiguda de cinc persones. El més significatiu, però, és que el risc de rebrot de la pandèmia a Catalunya torna a caure i se situa en 185,07, cinc punts menys que el dia previ. S'allunya del 200, tot i que continua molt per damunt del 100, que marca el límit del risc epidemiològic. Paral·lelament, també disminueix la velocitat de propagació del virus (Rt), que passa d'1,05 a 1,01.



La situació és força similar per àrees sanitàries. Amb un risc de rebrot per damunt de 200 només hi ha Lleida, amb 252,14 tot i registrar una caiguda; i l'Alt Pirineu i Aran, que tot just està als 200. El nivell més baix el marquen les Terres de l'Ebre, amb 102,26, i Girona, amb 125,00. Pel que fa a la velocitat de propagació del virus, és a dir, el nombre de persones que contagia cada positiu, el nivell més elevat el trobem a la Catalunya, amb 1,43 i un increment la darrera setmana, mentre que el nivell més baix es troba a Lleida, amb 0,96. La regió, però, manté un elevat risc de rebrot perquè parteix d'un nivell molt elevat de casos. La resta de territoris se situen a tocar de l'1.

