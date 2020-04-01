Torra supera el coronavirus i rep l'alta mèdica

El president del Govern, Quim Torra, ha donat negatiu en el test de la Covid-19 després que hagin passat 15 dies des que se li va detectar, i ha rebut l'alta mèdica. Torra continuarà confinat a la Casa dels Canonges, seguint també les indicacions mèdiques i continuant amb el treball telemàtic com fins ara.



Segons ha anunciat ell mateix en un tuit, aquest dimecres li han comunicat que està "curat" i agraeix el suport i els ànims que ha rebut aquests dies. També trasllada el seu pensament "als que lluiten per sortir-se'n i per tots aquells que no se n'han sortit i per les seves famílies".

"Els tinc presents cada dia i cada hora i són la principal motivació per continuar treballant sense descans per derrotar la pandèmia", ha afegit el president de la Generalitat.

El vicepresident Pere Aragonès, que també va donar positiu en el test de coronavirus, està pràcticament recuperat. El conseller de Treball, Afers Socials i Família, Chakir el Homrani, va ser diagnosticat més tard però també evoluciona favorablement, confinat al seu domicili.