La transmissió de la Covid-19 dels menors als adults és molt baixa

Un estudi epidemiològic liderat per l'hospital de la Vall d'Hebron conclou que la transmissió de la Covid-19 entre infants i adults és baixa. La investigació, que s'ha presentat aquest dilluns, s'ha fet a partir del seguiment de pacients pediàtrics amb diagnòstic confirmat de Covid-19 durant el confinament ha demostrat que només en 3 casos de 89 -el 3,4%- s'ha identificat "clarament" el menor d'edat com a desencadenant del brot familiar de l'epidèmia. D'aquests tres casos, dos dels menors tenien 17 anys mentre que l'altre en tenia cinc.



Segons el cap de la Unitat de Patologia Infecciosa i Immunodeficiències de Pediatria de Vall d’Hebron, Pere Soler, les dades els deixen "força tranquils" pel que fa al retorn dels nens a les escoles, ja que la transmissió del virus seria baixa. I, per tant, el risc d'obrir les escoles és "mínim". En canvi, en 50 d'aquestes famílies s'ha demostrat que el transmissor del brot hauria estat un altre adult, és a dir, el 56,2% del total. En les 36 famílies restants no s'ha pogut definir el patró de transmissió de la malaltia.



L'estudi s'ha presentat en una roda de premsa amb la presència de la consellera de Salut, Alba Vergés i el secretari de Salut Pública, Josep Maria Argimon, a banda de l'esmentat Pere Soler. El treball també confirmaria que els menors d'edat no acostumen a presentar casos greus de Covid-19, amb l'excepció d'aquells que pateixen cardiopaties congènites i pneumopaties greus. Amb tot, les darreres setmanes ha augmentat el nombre de contagiats menors d'edat amb coronavirus, en bona part com a conseqüència de l'increment de proves PCR. Això sí, en la majoria de casos tenen símptomes lleus o, directament, són asimptomàtics.

