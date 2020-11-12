Trapero, restituït com a cap dels Mossos d'Esquadra

barcelona
El Major dels Mossos d'Esquadra, Josep Lluís Trapero, ha estat restituït aquesta tarda com a cap de la policia catalana, segons ha avançat La Vanguardia. El conseller d'Interior, Miquel Sàmper, ha tingut aquest dijous una reunió amb el policia un cop passades les dues setmanes de reflexió que Trapero li va sol·licitar després de conèixer la seva d'absolució.
El conseller li ha assegurat que el canvi es faria efectiu de forma immediata. Sàmper s'ha reunit aquesta tarda amb el director general de la Policia, Pere Ferrer i amb el fins ara comissari en cap, Eduard Sallent, a qui ha manifestat el seu agraïment per la tasca realitzada. Sallent va ser nomenat comissar en cap el juny del 2019, en substitució de Miquel Esquius. Trapero va ser destituït pel Govern espanyol l'octubre del 2017.
Posteriorment, Miquel Sàmper, la secretària general d'Interior, Beth Abad, i Pere Ferrer han mantingut una primera reunió de treball amb el Major. A més, han acordat celebrar divendres una reunió amb els alts comandaments del cos al Complex Central dels Mossos.
