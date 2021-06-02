barcelona
El Tribunal Constitucional (TC) ha rebutjat el recurs d'empara del president d'Òmnium Cultural i pres polític, Jordi Cuixart. D'aquesta manera l'alt tribunal ratifica la sentència del Tribunal Suprem (TS) contra el líder social pels fets del referèndum de l'1 d'octubre, que el va condemnar a nou anys de presó per sedició. D'aquesta manera, Cuixart ja pot elevar la seva causa a la justícia europea.
De nou, però, s'ha trencat la unanimitat entre els magistrats, amb dos vots particulars en contra de la decisió per part dels magistrats progressistes Juan Antonio Xiol i María Luísa Balaguer. La resolució del Constitucional, però, defensa que Cuixart va "promoure l'oposició material" a l'execució de les decisions del TC contràries a l'exercici del referèndum. Nega que les mobilitzacions i la votació fossin en exercici legítim dels drets i llibertats d'expressió i reunió i avala l'aplicació del delicte de sedició sobre el líder social.
També es va produir aquesta situació amb els casos dels exconsellers Jordi Turull i Josep rull, quan els mateixos dos magistrats progressistes del TC van emetre vots contraris a avalar les condemnes en considerar que eren "desproporcionades". També van posar en qüestió el delicte de sedició i van atribuir els fets a situacions més properes als delictes per desordres públics i desobediència. Ambdós ja preparen els seus recursos al Tribunal de Drets Humans d'Estrasburg, com també farà Cuixart.
En una piulada, el líder d'Òmnium ha assegurat que aniran a Estrasburg a "acusar l'Estat":
