El Tribunal Constitucional rebutja l'últim recurs de Cuixart i obre el camí cap Estrasburg

L'alt tribunal avala la sentència del Tribunal Suprem contra el líder d'Òmnium amb dos vots contraris dels magistrats progressistes. Amb aquesta resolució, es tanca la via judicial dins de l'Estat i s'obre la porta a alçar un recurs al Tribunal Europeu de Drets Humans

El president d'Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, durant l'acte de Sant Jordi de l'entitat. Imatge del 23 d'abril de 2021. Guillem Roset / ACN

El Tribunal Constitucional (TC) ha rebutjat el recurs d'empara del president d'Òmnium Cultural i pres polític, Jordi Cuixart. D'aquesta manera l'alt tribunal ratifica la sentència del Tribunal Suprem (TS) contra el líder social pels fets del referèndum de l'1 d'octubre, que el va condemnar a nou anys de presó per sedició. D'aquesta manera, Cuixart ja pot elevar la seva causa a la justícia europea.

De nou, però, s'ha trencat la unanimitat entre els magistrats, amb dos vots particulars en contra de la decisió per part dels magistrats progressistes Juan Antonio Xiol i María Luísa Balaguer. La resolució del Constitucional, però, defensa que Cuixart va "promoure l'oposició material" a l'execució de les decisions del TC contràries a l'exercici del referèndum. Nega que les mobilitzacions i la votació fossin en exercici legítim dels drets i llibertats d'expressió i reunió i avala l'aplicació del delicte de sedició sobre el líder social.

També es va produir aquesta situació amb els casos dels exconsellers Jordi Turull i Josep rull, quan els mateixos dos magistrats progressistes del TC van emetre vots contraris a avalar les condemnes en considerar que eren "desproporcionades". També van posar en qüestió el delicte de sedició i van atribuir els fets a situacions més properes als delictes per desordres públics i desobediència. Ambdós ja preparen els seus recursos al Tribunal de Drets Humans d'Estrasburg, com també farà Cuixart.

En una piulada, el líder d'Òmnium ha assegurat que aniran a Estrasburg a "acusar l'Estat":

