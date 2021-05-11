El ple del Tribunal Constitucional ha rebutjat el recurs d'empara presentat per Josep Rull contra la sentència del Suprem que el condemna per l'1-O. Com ja va passar amb la de Jordi Turull, hi ha dos vots particulars dels magistrats Juan Antonio Xiol i María Luis Balaguer. La sentència, que té com a ponent Ricardo Enríquez, considera que no s'ha lesionat el dret de Rull a la tutela judicial efectiva perquè la decisió del Suprem està "suficientment motivada". És el segon pres polític, després de Turull, que té l'opció de recórrer a la justícia europea.

Els magistrats remarquen que la condemna està justificada perquè Rull "va participar activament posant les bases que van propiciar les condicions de mobilització ciutadana encaminada a la celebració d'un referèndum judicialment prohibit". Afegeixen que va "impedir el normal funcionament de l'Estat i que "va participar en la convocatòria del referèndum i en la seva realització". "Tot plegat després d'haver estat prèviament advertit de la il·legitimitat constitucional de tals iniciatives", conclou.