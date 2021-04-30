Estàs llegint: Turull: "Els vots particulars són un forat al ventre del Constitucional que ens omple d'esperança de cara a Estrasburg"

REPRESSIÓ A L'INDEPENDENTISME Turull: "Els vots particulars són un forat al ventre del Constitucional que ens omple d'esperança de cara a Estrasburg"

L'exconseller ha criticat el govern de Pedro Sánchez i ha instat al president espanyol a decidir de quin costat del Constitucional vol estar. Recorreran al Tribunal Europeu de Drets Humans sense esperar a esgotar els quatre mesos de termini ni esperar la tramitació dels altres dirigents independentistes represaliats

Jordi Sànchez, Jordi Cuixart, Jordi Turull i Oriol Junqueras carregant unes bosses el dia del seu trasllat a Madrid pel judici de l'1-O l'1 de febrer de 2019. Generalitat de Catalunya / ACN

L'exconseller condemnat per l'1-O Jordi Turull considera que els dos vots particulars contraris a la sentència del Tribunal Constitucional (TC) que confirma la pena imposada pel Suprem són "un forat al ventre" d'aquest òrgan i que els omple "d'esperança" en el camí a Estrasburg. En roda de premsa, Turull ha criticat el govern de Pedro Sánchez perquè considera que s'omple la boca parlant de cordó sanitari a la ultradreta i l'ha instat a decidir a quin costat del TC vol estar. També ha interpel·lat als tribunals que tenen causes de l'1-O i ha demanat que les arxivin. L'advocat Jordi Pina ha avançat que recorreran al Tribunal Europeu de Drets Humans (TEDH) sense esperar a esgotar els quatre mesos de termini ni la tramitació dels altres dirigents independentistes represaliats.

Ha estat la primera roda de premsa sobre el procés judicial de l'1-O en què Turull ha pogut participar, aprofitant un permís penitenciari puntual que permet el segon grau. Pina ha apuntat que presentaran el recurs en les properes setmanes i que el prepararan amb un equip format per professionals que s'han ofert a col·laborar, alguns dels quals "no promulguen amb l'independentisme", ha volgut recalcar.

